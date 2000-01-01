HOPE XV UPDATE ON T-SHIRTS AND BADGE KITS

We are still recovering from HOPE XV - what many have told us was the best HOPE conference ever. We want to thank everyone who attended, both in-person and virtually, as you're the ones who make these magical events possible.

This year, we tried out some new buildings and made changes based on feedback from 2022. We really think it worked well and we're all looking forward to doing this again.

We have leftover HOPE XV t-shirts! These black shirts have an image of our hoodie-adorned hacker owl while the back has a printout of a 1991 FOIA request regarding 2600 Magazine. You can get yours while supplies last at https://store.2600.com/collections/clothing/products/hope-xv-shirt .

We also have leftover HOPE hardware badge kits, which we'll throw in for free for anyone getting a shirt. These devices can do all kinds of nifty things - visit https://wiki.hope.net and explore the "HOPE XV Electronic Badge" section. They don't include batteries or buzzers, but you can power your badge with USB-C in the interim.

We're still working on HOPE XV videos which will be finalized in the weeks ahead, posted on YouTube, and made available on thumb drives as usual.

Thanks to those of you who made HOPE XV happen. If you weren't there this time, we hope to see you next time when we do this again!