HOPE XV TICKET SALES TO BENEFIT EFF THROUGHOUT APRIL

Starting Monday, April 1st (no fooling), we will begin our EFF benefit, where ten percent of all ticket sales go to the Electronic Frontier Foundation to help with the many worthy causes this organization is a part of. The benefit will last the entire month of April. If you haven't gotten your HOPE XV tickets yet (physical or virtual), this is a great way to get your hands on them and make a worthwhile contribution at the same time.

HOPE XV will take place at St. John's University from July 12-14, 2024. Both physical and virtual tickets are available. More info on the HOPE conference can be found at hope.net.