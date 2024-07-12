HOPE XV OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

We are thrilled to confirm that HOPE XV will be taking place July 12-14, 2024 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City.

Things went so well the first time we tried out the new location that most everyone really wanted to return. We've been brainstorming and organizing for ways to make the event even better. We will have a great deal more details in the weeks ahead as we begin to accept speaker and workshop submissions in early January. Those interested in helping out with HOPE operations can email us at volunteers@hope.net. It's through the effort of the many HOPE volunteers that we've been able to keep doing this since 1994.

Our initial website is now up at www.hope.net which will hopefully answer your questions. We will constantly be adding more info as we continue to build the event.

TICKETS: HOPE tickets will go on sale in January.

