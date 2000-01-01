HOPE WORKSHOP SUBMISSIONS WILL CLOSE ON TUESDAY

We have had an unprecedented amount of entries for workshops at the upcoming HOPE conference, to be held August 15-17, 2025 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City. As a result, we will be closing submissions for workshops next Tuesday, May 13th.

You can find a full guide on how to submit your workshop idea at this link which should answer any questions you have. Please email your submissions to workshops@hope.net.

The success of HOPE depends on attendance, both physical and virtual. Please support the conference and be a part of HOPE by getting your tickets here and helping us to spread the word!