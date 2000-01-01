HOPE UPDATES - TWO WEEKS TO GO!

HOPE is only two weeks away! And we can feel the excitement building.

Our speaker schedule is now out. You can access it at this link and see for yourself what an awesome lineup we have. We've also announced our many workshops that will be taking place at HOPE. You can see that lineup here.

If you've bought tickets, be sure to keep checking your email in the days ahead as they will be arriving there.

If you have not yet bought tickets, this would be a great time. Our goal is to sell 200 more tickets in the next two weeks, which would put us in a good place. We've faced so many challenges this year and we want to ensure that HOPE is around in the years to come. This is a purely volunteer effort on our part - the enthusiasm of our team and our many speakers and presenters tells us just how important this conference is to so many.

You can get tickets here.

We still have HOPE scholarships available. If you want to help a student who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend HOPE, this is a great way to make their summer truly incredible and give them memories, friends, and education that will last a lifetime. And if you're a student or member of the community who can't afford the admission price, you can apply for this program at this link.

We want to thank the many generous people who have stepped forward to make this happen. Your kindness not only benefits a student, but it helps keep HOPE going!

Finally, we will have tickets available at the conference for $250, cash or credit. The hours of the registration desk are as follows:

Thursday August 14: registration open from 4:30-9:30pm

Friday August 15: registration open from 8:30am-9pm

Saturday August 16: registration open from 8:30am-9pm

Sunday August 17: registration open from 9:30am-3pm

HOPE is truly in the air! We hope you can be a part of it.

HOPE_16 will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from August 15-17, 2025. A whole lot more info on everything from the program to transportation to housing can be found at the HOPE website.