HOPE UPDATES - MORE SPEAKERS AND STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS

We want to thank all of you who have gotten scholarships for students who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend HOPE this year. This could be the single most effective and inspirational action you can take to change someone's life and give them an experience they'll never forget.

It's always torn us apart that we can't have our doors wide open for everyone interested in HOPE. While we've been able to help in the past, it never felt like enough. In the past couple of weeks, we've seen dozens of scholarships created by our generous supporters. Turning this into a group effort is what actually makes it possible.

As we're still well behind in overall ticket sales of where we need to be in order to be able to continue having conferences in the future, these scholarships serve two purposes. In addition to making attendance possible for others, it helps us get closer to where we need to be in order to pay all our bills and ensure that HOPE continues to survive at a time when we really need it.

We know the dates and/or location may be inconvenient to people who want to attend. You can still be a part of HOPE virtually from anywhere in the world and make it suit your schedule - at a fraction of the price of an in-person ticket.

We have lots of exciting talks and workshops scheduled, including many that have been finalized since last week. Some of the highlights include talks on Mars exploration, the controversial ICEBlock app, and the 40th anniversary of Phrack Magazine along with a release party for issue #72!

Every day we add something new to the festivities. We really hope you can be there. If you can't, we really hope you can support us, support someone else, or help to get the word out. Your social media connections may be the ones that the algorithm likes - ours certainly aren't.

HOPE_16 will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from August 15-17, 2025. A whole lot more info on everything from the program to transportation to housing can be found at the HOPE website: https://www.hope.net .

Get a ticket.

Get a VIRTUAL ticket.

Sponsor a student.

Learn more!