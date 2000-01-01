HOPE UPDATE: SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM ANNOUNCED

We're pleased to report that we sold enough tickets to be able to keep the large room we were in danger of losing. This is a huge weight off our minds and we can spend more time focusing on making HOPE_16 a truly great conference. More talks have been posted to the hope.net website and there are lots of really neat surprises in the works.

A number of you (mostly students) contacted us after our last posting to let us know how much you wanted to attend this year's HOPE conference but simply couldn't afford the admission price. We've been there. And we hope to one day have a formal program where we can help people in this position.

Then there were other people who contacted us asking if there was anything they could do to help, even though they weren't able to make it to the conference this year. That's when it all started to come together.

Announcing the HOPE Scholarship - a way that students and others who can't afford HOPE admission can attend for FREE thanks to the generosity of HOPE supporters. Here's how it works:

If you want to donate an admission to HOPE, just go to store.2600.com/products/tickets-to-hope_16-student-scholarship and fill out the form. If you want to apply for a scholarship, just email scholarship@hope.net. Students should send an email message from their school email address (if possible). Mention your current academic status (school, year, and program) and write 50-200 words about why you are interested in attending HOPE_16. Non-students should send an email message briefly describing your situation and what benefits you anticipate from attending HOPE.

More details can be found at www.hope.net/scholarship.html.

This is a scenario where you can make a real difference for someone who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend and possibly change their lives in a really positive way. So many attendees have benefited from the people they've met and the talks they've seen at HOPE. We want to do everything possible to make sure others experience this. And in addition to helping these individuals, you're also helping HOPE with ticket sales, which are vital to our continued existence.

HOPE_16 will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from August 15-17, 2025. A whole lot more info on everything from the program to transportation to housing can be found at the HOPE website: https://www.hope.net.