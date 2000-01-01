HOPE TICKETS GO ON SALE THURSDAY

In case you haven't heard, HOPE is happening again this year! By popular demand, we are now an annual conference. We intend to keep improving and growing with your help and participation.

A lot will be happening this week. Ticket sales to HOPE_16 will open on Thursday (the 16th!) at 1 pm EST. Go to our ticket page at that time and get your in-person or virtual ticket! Please help spread the word! Every ticket sold goes into making HOPE a better conference.

To continue our tradition of having awesome speakers and presenters, our Call For Participation will also be debuting on Thursday. We are one of the most open conferences as far as giving new voices a chance to be heard, along with those who have a ridiculous amount of experience in the world of hackers and technology. It's the mixture that's the magic and we hope to see as many of you as possible dive in and be a part of it all. Check the HOPE site on Thursday for more specifics on how to participate.

HOPE_16 will be happening August 15-17, 2025 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City. We hope to see you there!