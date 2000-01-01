HOPE TICKETS TO GO ON SALE MONDAY

We're happy to announce that general admission tickets to A New HOPE will become available on Monday, February 7th at 2 pm Eastern Time. At that time, a link for tickets will appear on this page.

This will be our first in-person gathering since 2018 and the very first in our brand new expanded home. In addition to attending, we encourage people to participate by presenting talks and workshops, as well as volunteering to help run the conference.

A New HOPE will take place July 22-24, 2022 at St. John's University, Queens, New York City.