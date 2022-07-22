HOPE TICKET SALES HAVE ENDED - NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR

All ticket sales to A New HOPE have ended. There will be NO tickets sold at the door.

Existing tickets are completely transferable, so if you know someone who has an extra ticket, you can work it out with them. (Each ticket can (obviously) only be used once.)

We are intentionally limiting attendance to avoid crowds and make the event more pleasant for attendees. To be extra safe, we will be requiring masks when inside. (We have lots of outdoor space where this won't be required.) As previously announced, we're also requiring proof of vaccination before you pick up your badge. Your vaccination card or app will suffice - booster shots are not required.

To make things easier on our staff, we also ended virtual ticket sales. Every in-person ticket can also be used as a virtual ticket in case you're not able to attend.

A New HOPE

July 22-24, 2022

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net