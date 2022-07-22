HOPE TICKET SALES ENDING TODAY - NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR

All ticket sales to A New HOPE will end this coming Friday (July 15) at 9 pm EDT. There will be NO tickets sold at the door. We also may end ticket sales prior to this date if we get a rush of sales.

We are intentionally limiting attendance to avoid crowds and make the event more pleasant for attendees. To be extra safe, we will be requiring masks when inside. (We have lots of outdoor space where this won't be required.) As previously announced, we're also requiring proof of vaccination before you pick up your badge. Your vaccination card or app will suffice - booster shots are not required.

To make things easier on our staff, we're also ending virtual ticket sales on Friday. Every in-person ticket can also be used as a virtual ticket in case you're not able to attend. Tickets are also completely transferable. If you want to give your ticket to someone else, simply give them the ticket we send you. Each ticket can (obviously) only be used once.

A New HOPE is really shaping up to be an incredible conference and we hope you can be a part of this historic event, the first in our new home and our first in-person gathering in four years!

A New HOPE

July 22-24, 2022

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net