HOPE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM HAS BEGUN

Once again, we are offering a pathway to free HOPE admission this year for those in need. If you're interested in opening the door for a student to attend HOPE in August, you now have the opportunity to do just that.

Last year was the first time we did this and it was a tremendous success. Students (and others who couldn't afford the admission fee) were given the opportunity to attend HOPE and experience what was truly a life-changing event for many of them. We try to keep the HOPE admission fee as low as possible, but we know even that can be too much for lots of people who would benefit the most from attending.

It's simple to participate, whether you're donating or applying. Simply visit this link to give a HOPE admission to a student. And if you wish to apply for the program, just follow these instructions.

This is a scenario where you can make a real difference for someone who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend and possibly change their lives in a really positive way. So many attendees have benefited from the people they've met and the talks they've seen at HOPE. We want to do everything possible to make sure others experience this. And in addition to helping these individuals, you're also helping HOPE with ticket sales, which are vital to our continued existence.

Meanwhile, our fundraiser to help cover our A/V expenses at our brand new Manhattan location is at 27 percent. We're hoping to hit 50 percent by the end of the week. You can make a tax-deductible donation at this link. Please spread the word!

Tickets to HOPE can be purchased here (follow the link at the bottom of the page for virtual tickets).