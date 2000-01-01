HOPE RECOVERY UNDERWAY - SOME T-SHIRTS STILL AVAILABLE

We want to thank everyone who came to HOPE_16 two weeks ago (in person and virtually) and helped to make it a tremendous achievement, filled with all kinds of activities and an incredible lineup of speakers and workshops. We've gotten so many kind remarks from attendees. If you were there and want to share your thoughts and ideas, email feedback@2600.com.

There are a limited number of HOPE_16 t-shirts left. These will not be reprinted, so if you want one, this is the time to get it. You'll also receive an authentic HOPE_16 laminated badge. We believe they last forever. The link is right here.

HOPE videos should be out in a few weeks. We're all still recovering from the tremendous amount of work so many people expended to make a truly great conference. On that note, if you want to join us to plan the next one, email volunteers@hope.net.

Thanks once again to everyone who helped make this possible!