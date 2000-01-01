HOPE IS NOW A 501(C)(3) NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

It's been over two months since news broke of the loss of the HOPE conference's venue over free speech issues. Since then, the HOPE team has been hard at work looking for alternatives and planning for the future. There is some exciting news to share.

Effective immediately, HOPE is now a 501(c)(3) educational organization. This is a project that HOPE's late coordinator Greg Newby was passionate about. His dream creates a world of new possibilities designed to make HOPE into something better and stronger than ever.

The HOPE mission is to help change the dialogue and spread the positivity that comes out of HOPE conferences. This is what the hacker community is truly all about, not the headline-grabbing crime sprees that you read about in the mass media. At 2600, we have always sought to help show the world what hackers are really all about. By being an organization dedicated to this, HOPE can become more stable and consistent instead of constantly facing one crisis after another. Many of you have asked for ways to get more involved. HOPE needs you to do just that. There have been many inquiries over the years from individuals and companies wanting to make tax-deductible contributions. This is now possible and a great way to help ensure HOPE's future.

The hard part is done, thanks to everyone who has been involved in building HOPE over the past 32 years. We have all played a part in creating something truly unique and precious. More recently, HOPE was converted to an annual format after decades of being biennial. The HOPE message is clear and the talks presented at the conferences are priceless. We owe it to everyone to make this last.

So what now? We encourage you to join HOPE. We believe this is the beginning of something amazing. HOPE will be a forum for the hacker community more than it's ever been, providing seminars, workshops, and opportunities that could only be dreamed about in years past. Your support will help make it possible to reach more people, provide scholarships so that those who might otherwise be shut out can be included, and find a permanent home for the HOPE conference.

Getting this much done in such a short period of time is testament to the hard work of so many who are involved in HOPE. Honoring Greg by following his dream and never giving up is the right thing to do. Please write to feedback@hope.net if you want to get involved and visit www.hope.net to see what everyone has been so busy putting together.

There will be updates on plans for this year's HOPE shortly. Every email sent in over the past couple of months containing suggestions and ideas on new venues has been read. They've really made a difference. Some very promising leads are being pursued. With every tax-deductible donation, matching fund, or grant, there are more possibilities. We look forward to a new future where HOPE truly lives up to its name.