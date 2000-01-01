HOPE FUNDRAISER FOR EFF UNDERWAY

As is our tradition, the HOPE conference will be running a fundraiser for the Electronic Frontier Foundation during the month of April. For every ticket sold, 10 percent of the total price will be donated to EFF!

This is a great way to be a part of this year's historic HOPE conference and also become more aware of what EFF is involved in - digital rights, fighting threats from big tech, spreading the word on government overreach, developing helpful innovations, teaching the facts about surveillance, and so much more. You can get your ticket and support EFF here.

HOPE is now back in Manhattan, at the New Yorker Hotel in midtown! This will be a momentous gathering of some of the greatest minds in the tech world. Details on the program will be coming soon. We encourage you to secure your heavily discounted hotel room by following the link here.

Be sure to look for EFF in the vendor area at HOPE and on stage with a bunch of timely and important talks!

HOPE 26

August 14-16, 2026

The New Yorker Hotel

New York City

www.hope.net