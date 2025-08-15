HOPE FUNDRAISER FOR EFF IN APRIL

Throughout the month of April, the HOPE conference will be running a fundraiser for the Electronic Frontier Foundation. That means that for every ticket sold, ten percent of the total price will be donated to EFF! You can now be a part of this year's HOPE conference and also support the many worthy causes that EFF is a part of - digital rights, cellular spying education, protecting your digital pricing, revealing the many forms of surveillance that are out there, etc., etc.

If you haven't gotten your HOPE_16 tickets yet, this is a great way to get your hands on them and make a worthwhile contribution at the same time. If you already have your tickets, you can still help out by spreading the word! And be sure to look for EFF in the vendor area at HOPE and on stage with a number of important talks!

Get your HOPE tickets here!

HOPE_16

August 15-17, 2025

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net