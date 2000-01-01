HOPE FEATURED SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED

HOPE is less than two months away and we've been busy putting together an incredible program of high technology, social awareness, privacy protection, and more! Tickets are available for in-person and virtual.

Appearing this year:

- Emma Best - investigative reporter and whistleblower, known for Distributed Denial of Secrets (ddosecrets.com/)

- Joseph Cox - investigative journalist and co-founder of 404 Media (www.404media.co/)

- Seth Godin - author, entrepreneur, teacher - the author of more than 20 international bestsellers gives us an inside view of the systems that drive our culture.

- John Kiriakou - former CIA officer and U.S. intelligence whistleblower - the first U.S. official to confirm CIA torture of detainees. Punished for being a whistleblower, he served nearly two years in a federal prison.

- Sahil Lavingia - former DOGE engineer, fired after talking to journalists. "I got dropped into the VA with an HP laptop. What are we supposed to do? What is the road map? I felt like I was being pranked."

- Harper Reed - Barack Obama's campaign CTO, instrumental in helping Obama secure a second term in office. He frequently speaks on a wide range of topics where technology overlaps with society.

- Danacea Vo - cybersecurity professional and social justice hacker from Vietnam, who develops digital strategies designed to empower marginalized communities, nonprofits, and human rights defenders worldwide.

- Spawn Camp - an all inclusive, hands on cybersecurity hacking "day camp" for kids interested in a unique learning experience and classes teaching relevant tech subjects. Hosted by BiaSciLab.

There are many more talks and activities yet to be posted. We have gotten more speakers and participants than ever. A growing list is appearing here. Your support will make it possible for us to do even more. We hope to see you there or online!

HOPE_16 will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from August 15-17, 2025. A whole lot more info on everything from the program to transportation to housing can be found at the HOPE website.

The HOPE Staff