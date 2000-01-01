THE HOPE CONFERENCE IS RETURNING TO MANHATTAN

Miracles are indeed possible. After last holding a HOPE conference in Manhattan in 2018, it seemed inconceivable that we would ever find another venue after the destruction of the Hotel Pennsylvania. But thanks to our team's hard work and stubbornness, we've got some really good news.

HOPE 26 will mark our return to Manhattan. The conference will be held from August 14th through 16th at the New Yorker Hotel, which is literally one block away from Penn Station, much like our previous venue. It was built in 1930, has over 1,000 rooms, and was the home of Nikola Tesla. We are beyond thrilled.

Tickets for HOPE 26 will go on sale Tuesday, March 24 at noon EDT at this link. Virtual tickets will also be available at that time. We are moving at an accelerated pace since we had to spend a few months putting all of this together. But we believe you'll be extremely pleased with this next chapter in HOPE conference history.

There's plenty of space for the conference, plus a discounted room deal for attendees here. HOPE attendees will be able to make unlimited domestic and international phone calls from their rooms for free! (This would have been inconceivable at Hotel Pennsylvania.) There is also free Wi-Fi and around the clock free access to the hotel's fitness center, as well as the business center. It's all part of the daily $40 facility fee - which is being waived for all HOPE attendees! We encourage you to book your rooms early - you won't be charged until checkout.

There is so much nightlife around the New Yorker Hotel that we can't possibly sum it all up here. There are several restaurants attached to the hotel including, of course, the infamous Tick Tock Diner, open 24 hours a day with a full liquor license. But if you choose to step outside, we guarantee you'll be able to find a huge variety of activities around the clock in one of the most lively areas in the entire country.

We've opened up speaker submissions as well as workshop submissions. We will be processing them quickly and we have some great presenters already on tap. All of the instructions on how you can be part of this are on our website.

And, of course, HOPE would be nothing without its many volunteers. Whether it's speaker management, A/V work, stage announcements, or any of the dozens of tasks that are essential to a successful conference, they are all guarantee you'll be able to find a huge variety of activities around the clock in one of the most lively areas in the entire country.

And, of course, HOPE would be nothing without its many volunteers. Whether it's speaker management, A/V work, stage announcements, or any of the dozens of tasks that are essential to a successful conference, they are all

accomplished by volunteers - which includes everyone in this organization. We all believe in HOPE and, after all of the challenges we faced getting this year's conference together, this could be the best one yet, and you can help! Please email volunteers@hope.net expressing your interest. And please help us spread the word about this historic rebirth of the Hackers On Planet Earth conference.

There is such potential at our new venue and we have been met with a great deal of enthusiasm from everyone who has seen the space. It's a real turning point - and the first chapter in this new location. We hope you're a part of it.