HOPE CALL FOR SPEAKERS NOW OPEN

HOPE 2020 will take place in Queens, New York City from July 31 through August 2, 2020. Submissions are now open for speakers!

The conference venue promises more space than ever before, including a theater, a huge indoor pavilion, seminar rooms, and acres of outdoor space. Other features include affordable on-site housing and food, easy accessibility from New York airports and public transportation, free onsite parking, and 30Gb of network bandwidth.

Email your talk proposal to speakers@hope.net. Include a proposed title and abstract. Provide enough information so it is clear why HOPE attendees would find your topic interesting, new, and relevant. Also include a brief biography. Most speaker/panel sessions are allotted 50 minutes, including time for Q&A. All types of presentations are encouraged, from solo talks to panels, debates, demonstrations, and interactive discussions. Submissions should highlight their relevance to hacking. They should be original, and not previously presented. We encourage speakers from all age groups and backgrounds.

HOPE is an inclusive event, seeking civil discourse and education on all topics related to the hacker world. HOPE encourages all approaches and interpretations to hacking, presented by hackers, makers, developers, teachers, learners, and experimenters. If you have a passion for discovering how things work and sharing that knowledge, you have the hacker spirit.

Some topics from past HOPE events have included:

* Technologies, along with their benefits and risks

* Social engineering

* Education

* Hacker culture and lifestyles

* Effecting social change

* Industry, government, commerce, and multinationals

* Science, engineering and math

* Body modification, hacking and enhancement

* Phones, networks, and telecommunication

* Hardware and software

* Secrets and disclosures

* Data, privacy, encryption, and policy

* Outer space and beyond

and much, much more

All submissions will receive an automated response. (You won't get multiple responses if you email us more than once in a short period of time, but we will still get your email.) Notices of acceptance will begin to be mailed out in the weeks ahead.

Tips for Submission