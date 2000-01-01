HOPE ANNOUNCEMENT SET FOR MONDAY

As mentioned in the new issue of 2600, we've set Monday, October 21st as the date where we make public what our plans for the future of HOPE are. The recent tripling of costs at Hotel Pennsylvania put the entire future of the conference in jeopardy and we've been working all summer (and now it's apparently autumn) to try and find solutions. We appreciate all of the well wishers who have written in and really given us the strength to move forward. You can still write to us at hope@hope.net.

