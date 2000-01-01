HOPE ADVANCE TICKET SALES END TUESDAY AT 5 PM EDT

Everyone who bought a ticket to this weekend's HOPE conference (in-person and virtual) before Saturday should have received them by now. Those who bought them after Saturday will be receiving them very soon. If you have questions or concerns, please email tickets@2600.com.

Presenters, scholarship winners, and vendors should have already received instructions on getting their badges.

The enthusiasm is really ramping up. If you still want to come to what promises to be an amazing event, you have until 5 pm ET on Tuesday to buy your tickets online.

We will have tickets available at the door, but they will be slightly more expensive.

HOPE_16 will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from August 15-17, 2025. You can see our full schedule and list of presenters at www.hope.net.