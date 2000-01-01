HOPE 26 TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE

We're happy to announce that HOPE tickets are now on sale. We have a brand new venue in the heart of Manhattan and we hope you can be there or be able to attend virtually.

HOPE 26 will take place August 14-16, 2026 at The New Yorker Hotel on the corner of 34th Street and Eighth Avenue in New York City, just one block from Penn Station. This is the hotel that inventor Nikola Tesla called home and it's perfectly suited for HOPE.

In addition, calls are now open for anyone who wants to give a talk or panel presentation at the conference. We also have openings for workshops for those interested in teaching various skills at HOPE 26. Our search for a new venue took a few months, so we are moving at an accelerated pace.

We encourage you to submit your entries quickly so they can be considered. Accepted talks and workshops get free admission to the conference.

We also need volunteers to come forward to help with running the conference. This whole thing is put together by volunteers and we can always use more!

HOPE 26

August 14-16, 2026

The New Yorker Hotel

New York, NY

www.hope.net