HOPE 2020 TALKS, PERFORMANCES, WORKSHOPS NOW ON YOUTUBE

You can now relive the magic of this year's historic HOPE 2020 conference via YouTube! All 129 talks, plus each of the nightly musical performances, and 22 workshops are now viewable on our YouTube channel.

The future of HOPE was put in jeopardy this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. But our attendees and presenters refused to let that happen and we wound up with the most diverse and enlightening conference we've ever had, with more content than ever and true global participation. The conference spanned nine days with a different keynote speaker for each. Hacker ingenuity and spirit turned a nightmare into a major accomplishment. You can experience the whole thing in the order it was presented.

You can also get your own downloadable copy of individual talks or a couple of huge thumb drives with ALL talks and performances at our online store.