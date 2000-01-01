HOPE 2020 ONSITE HOUSING OPTIONS ANNOUNCED

As promised, we have info on housing for St. John's University during this year's HOPE conference. This is an ideal solution for those who want really affordable accommodations and the convenience of staying right where the conference is being held. If this is something you're interested in, click here.

We also understand that others would prefer to stay in a nearby hotel. We're currently working out details for that option and expect to have specific information next week.

At the moment, the St. John's housing system isn't set up to take payment info, but you can register now and someone will contact you for those details later. For any questions, comments, or concerns regarding your registration and housing submission form, please feel free to reach out to napolitt@stjohns.edu or phone (718) 990-8038.

HOPE 2020 will be held from July 31st to August 2nd, 2020 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City. Tickets are currently available here.