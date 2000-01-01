HOPE 2020 INITIAL TICKET SALES WEDNESDAY

Our 13th conference is taking place next summer in a brand new location as you've probably heard. We expect it to be bigger and better than ever with lots more activities and space - all without leaving New York City!

Since this is #13, we figured we'd make an initial batch of tickets available on November 13th at precisely 13:13 Eastern Time (that's 1:13 pm for those who don't do 24 hour clocks). We'll be offering them for only $10 more than what the last conference cost. We expect these to sell out in around one second (no kidding), so be prepared to do some fast typing. You may be able to jump ahead in line if you already have your info saved in our store. The link will be store.2600.com/products/tickets-to-the-hope-2020-first-batch . You will get a "not found" error before the appointed time - this is normal. You can buy up to four tickets at a time. If you somehow manage to buy more or figure out a way to get to our page before 13:13 on Wednesday, you will earn our hearty congratulations, but no tickets. Sorry, those are the rules.

HOPE 2020 will be held from July 31st to August 2nd at St. John's University in Queens. We will have on campus housing, as well as special deals with hotels in the area. All of that info will be posted at hope.net in the weeks and months ahead. As this is a major expansion of what we've done in the past, we'll need more volunteers than ever to make it all possible. There is much organization already underway and we are determined to make this our best conference yet, fix the problems we've encountered in previous years, and have the support and enthusiasm of our entire community. You will be seeing much more specific info on all of this, as well as ways you can get involved and make hacker history.

If you're one of the many who don't get tickets on Wednesday, please don't fret. There will be more opportunities. Best of luck!