HOPE 2020 CALL FOR WORKSHOPS NOW OPEN

Submissions are now open for workshops, in addition to speakers and more at HOPE 2020. Our 13th conference will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from July 31st through August 2nd, 2020.

Do you have skills you would like to share? Then please give a workshop at HOPE! We encourage workshops over a wide variety of diverse topics.

Workshops bring an interactive experience to HOPE (hands-on learning, building, hacking, or other skills) on a wide range of topics. Whether basic or advanced, large or small, workshops are a key part of the HOPE experience. Workshops at past HOPE conferences have included: electronics, coding, how to submit FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests, hacking wi-fi routers, making tea, wellness, and more.

Do you have other cool things to share that don't fit into a talk or panel? A demo? An exhibit? A breakout-session? Something else? Then share them at HOPE 2020!

You can email your proposals to workshops@hope.net.

Be sure to include the following:

title and abstract

a brief bio

what kind of space do you prefer? Large (50 people) open area in the main hall (with tables and tools), small conference room (20 people), or large conference room (30 people). (For a demo, exhibit, or other proposal, please say what you need.)

do you need a projector?

do you need amplified sound?

AC power requirements

do you need any tools (some of which we may be able to provide)?

prerequisites (if any) for attendees

anything attendees need to bring (or download beforehand)

do you need anything special?

All submissions will receive an automated response.

And, of course, we're in the midst of accepting applications for talks and panels at the conference. For more info on that, visit our speaker section!

HOPE 2020

July 31-August 2, 2020

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net

Both on campus and off campus discounted housing options are available.