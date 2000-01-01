HELP ENSURE HOPE'S SUCCESS

We are really looking forward to HOPE 26 this August. We've gotten more speaker and workshop submissions than ever, we're hearing from people who haven't attended HOPE in decades, and we think we've really found the perfect spot, right in the middle of Manhattan.

But there's a problem. For whatever reason, we're several hundred ticket sales below where we need to be to make HOPE possible. There are many theories as to why, one of which is that people like to wait til the last minute. However, the necessary expenses for putting on a conference like this won't wait and we really need to solve this problem if we're going to continue in the future.

HOPE will be awesome either way. The only question is whether we're going to be able to do this again. We have two ways of accomplishing this: 1) sell several hundred more tickets; 2) get tax-deductible contributions to help us bridge the gap. (Links to do either are below.)

There are other ways you can help. If you can't make it to HOPE but want to support the conference, you can buy a virtual ticket and interact with speakers and other conference attendees anywhere in the world. And you can help us spread the word of HOPE - as doing this continues to be our biggest challenge with the deterioration of both social and mass media.

We've faced many challenges before, from venues being torn down to COVID to intimidation tactics. We believe with your help we'll get past this challenge as well and continue to build the conference at our new location.

You can make a tax-deductible donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/hope-av-fundraiser

Tickets can be purchased at https://store.2600.com/products/tickets-to-hope-26 (follow the link at the bottom of the page for virtual tickets)