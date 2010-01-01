FULL HOPE SCHEDULE IS LIVE

After months of hard work, the complete schedule for the upcoming HOPE conference is now live at schedule.hope.net/hope16/schedule. Please explore it and see how many awesome talks and activities are planned.

For instance:

It's the 30th anniversary of Hackers! And to help celebrate, the all hardware A/V band VIDEOPUNKS have stripped the original score from the classic 1995 movie (while leaving the dialog and sound effects), cut the film down to an hour, and written a brand new score on the Roland MC-707 which will be performed live at HOPE!

We have a whole bunch of other activities throughout the weekend, including villages for lockpicking, the fediverse, and hackerspaces, along with workshops on how to claw back your data from big tech companies, how to get your ham radio license, and ways to fight bias in facial recognition. There are so many more - all listed on the schedule.

And, of course, there are the nearly 100 talks in three scheduled tracks, as well as the unpredictable unscheduled track. You can see a full listing of talks in the schedule and on the hope.net website.

It's all shaping up to be an amazing time. We hope you can join us August 15-17 in New York City. If you can't make it in person, please support us with a virtual ticket. And we're still accepting scholarship applications up until Wednesday for students. You can make it possible for a new person to attend HOPE and have a truly amazing weekend by donating a scholarship ticket. All ticket options can be found at store.2600.com/collections/hope-tickets.