FIRST HOPE TALKS ANNOUNCED

The HOPE conference continues to come together with our first batch of confirmed talks. You can look at what we have so far, with a great deal more on the way. Visit www.hope.net/talks.html to see what's ahead.

Our speakers so far include former Obama campaign CTO Harper Reed, Mythbuster Davis DeWitt, and Kagi search engine CEO Vladimir Prelovac. Topics include how to avoid being tracked, the future of email, hacktivism and the law, building your own phone, and a whole lot more.

Again, this is only our first batch. We're finalizing a bunch more and we're welcoming more submissions throughout the month of May.

HOPE_16 will be taking place August 15-17, 2025 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City. You can get tickets at this link or, if you can't make it in person, you can support the conference with a virtual ticket.