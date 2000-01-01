FIRST BATCH OF SPEAKERS AND PRESENTERS AT HOPE 26 ANNOUNCED

The preparations for HOPE 26 are in full swing! Tickets are still available here and cheap hotel rooms in midtown Manhattan can be found at this link (if rooms aren't available, try back in a few hours as demand is high and our supply is frequently being replenished).

We wanted to share with you some of our initial presenters, which includes individuals and organizations. This represents only a tiny piece of what will be at this year's conference. We are amazed at the response so far! More updates and programming notes will be posted.

Here are some of our first presenters:

Johannes Grenzfurthner: Austrian artist, filmmaker, writer, actor, curator, theatre director, performer, and lecturer, who is the founder, conceiver and artistic director of monochrom, an international art and theory group and film production company.

Fight for the Future: A non-profit advocacy group in the area of digital rights founded in 2011 that aims to promote causes related to copyright legislation, as well as online privacy and censorship through the use of the Internet.

Cindy Cohn: American civil liberties attorney specializing in Internet law who served as executive director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) from 2015 to 2026.

Freedom of the Press Foundation: A non-profit organization founded in 2012 to fund and support free speech and freedom of the press, pursuing technical projects to support journalists' digital security and conducting legal advocacy for journalists.

Kel McClanahan, Esq.: Executive director of National Security Counselors, a Washington-area non-profit public interest law firm which specializes in national security law and information and privacy law.

Distributed Denial of Secrets: A non-profit whistleblower site founded in 2018 for news leaks and a frequent source for other news outlets, whose leaks have resulted in or contributed to multiple government investigations, including the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Jasmin Hagendorfer: Vienna-based contemporary artist, writer, filmmaker, curator, producer, and festival organizer whose work has been exhibited in Austria, Germany, Turkey, Serbia, and Greece.

Electronic Frontier Foundation: An American international non-profit digital rights group based in San Francisco, founded in 1990 to promote Internet civil liberties.

Tiffany Rad: CEO and founder of Anatrope, Inc., which develops wireless automotive technologies for the security and data analytics industries, and whose industrial control system research was featured on the series, Mr. Robot.

Brandon Roberts: Investigative journalist specializing in applying computational techniques to watchdog and data-heavy journalism projects who currently works at ProPublica, a non-profit investigative journalism organization.

Again, this is only the beginning. There are MANY MORE speakers who we will be announcing in the days and weeks ahead. Stay tuned!

HOPE 26

August 14-16, 2026

The New Yorker Hotel

New York City

www.hope.net