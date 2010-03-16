FIRST BATCH OF HOPE XV TALKS ANNOUNCED - DEADLINE MAY 20

The first batch of confirmed talks for HOPE XV are now listed here:

https://www.hope.net/talks.html

Again, this is only the first batch. We are processing many more talk submissions that have come in. And there is still time for you to submit yours - but you should get your submission in soon! The deadline for sending in your talk ideas to speakers@hope.net is May 20.

More info on the submission process for talks, workshops, and more can be found at this link (along with tips on how to make your proposal as good as it can be):

https://www.hope.net/cfp.html

HOPE XV will take place at St. John's University from July 12-14, 2024. Both physical and virtual tickets are available. More info on the HOPE conference - including how to submit your talk ideas, find housing, and become a part of the team - can be found at https://www.hope.net.