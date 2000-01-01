FINAL DEADLINES FOR HOPE TALKS & WORKSHOPS APPROACHING + MORE UPDATES

We're still processing the many entries we received for HOPE talks ahead of our early deadline last month. We will be announcing some of the first amazing talks in the next week. We think you'll be impressed.

Our *final* deadline for both speaker slots and workshops is Monday, June 1st. If you want to give a talk or panel discussion, all of the details can be found here or email speakers@hope.net. If you are interested in hosting a workshop, visit this link to get more details or email your entry to workshops@hope.net. Remember the deadline!

Information will also be posted in the next week on how to get a vendor table as well as how to participate in our hacker village area. Stay tuned!

Ticket sales are what make all of this possible. We can do much more with the funds received from selling tickets in advance. Please buy your ticket(s) today and help us spread the word! To do this, visit our ticket page - if you're unable to attend in person, check out our virtual ticket option!

Our hotel block continues to grow! The hotel is adding rooms as needed to the special rate they're offering. What this means is that the block will occasionally "sell out" but if you check back in a short while, you will be able to take advantage of the special rate once it's replenished. It's an incredibly good price for a room in midtown Manhattan. The link is right here - please let us know if you have any problems.

HOPE 26

August 14-16, 2026

The New Yorker Hotel

New York City

www.hope.net