FINAL BATCH OF HOPE TICKETS GO ON SALE MONDAY

We sold out our first two batches of HOPE 2020 tickets in only a couple of seconds back in November and December. We're now preparing our final batch to go on sale this Monday, January 13th at 12 noon Eastern Time.

This is a bigger batch so you have a much better chance of getting tickets. Still, we may decide at any time to limit the total number of attendees, so if you're certain you want to attend, we strongly suggest you register early.

The link for tickets will be posted on this page in the next couple of days.

HOPE 2020 is in a brand new location and will be bigger and better than ever with lots more activities and space - all without leaving New York City! It will be held from July 31st to August 2nd at St. John's University in Queens. We will have on campus housing, as well as special deals with hotels in the area. All of that info will be posted at hope.net in January. As this is a major expansion of what we've done in the past, we'll need more volunteers than ever to make it all possible. There is much organization already underway and we are determined to make this our best conference yet, fix the problems we've encountered in previous years, and have the support and enthusiasm of our entire community. You will be seeing much more specific info on all of this, as well as ways you can get involved and make hacker history.