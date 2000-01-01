THE ELEVENTH HOPE SCHEDULE RELEASED

We've finalized the schedule for The Eleventh HOPE, taking place in New York City July 22-24, 2016. You can view it here.

We have a super wide variety of hacking-related talks with all sorts of exciting and controversial subject matter. Our keynote speaker is Cory Doctorow and more than 100 others will take the stage, covering everything from surveillance and privacy to biohacking, whistleblowing, exploits, social engineering, lockpicking, and so much more.

Tickets will only be on sale for a short time longer, so visit our store if you want to attend this historic event!