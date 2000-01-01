THE ELEVENTH HOPE ANNOUNCES YOUNG JOURNALIST CONTEST

This year, The Eleventh HOPE conference is announcing a contest intended to inspire students and potential journalists to learn more about the world of hacking. For the month of June 2016, we challenge students who are interested in technology and journalism to write an article about the HOPE conference and publish it online. There are a wide range of topics the article can cover, from general technology issues discussed over the years, to a specific talk that inspired you. We've provided a few links at the end of this announcement to help you get started.

To enter, after you have written an article about the HOPE conference, send the link to where it has been published, along with your name, school, and intended or college major, to contest@hope.net. Bonus points for publishing in your school paper, or in one of the many tech publications that accepts contributor posts.

Your submission must be received by 11:59pm EDT on July 1st to be considered.

We'll post the top 5 articles on the HOPE conference website. The author of what we deem to be the best article will get a free admission1 to the The Eleventh HOPE conference, as well as a one-on-one interview with our keynote speaker, Cory Doctorow.

The Eleventh HOPE conference takes place from 22-24 July 2016 at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City.

Links for more information about HOPE:

: Although we do not require applicants to be in the New York City area, we will be unable to cover travel or accomodations for winners.