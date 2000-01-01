ELEVEN NEW 2600 SHIRTS HAVE BEEN RELEASED

That is not a typo. We have dramatically expanded our hacker shirt collection.

For quite a while, our readers have been asking for our infamous cover designs to be put onto t-shirts. And now, we've conquered the logistics and are able to make available many of our most popular cover designs.

We've taken the artwork from the past few years and removed all of the masthead information. The art speaks on its own and you can expect to be asked where you got it. From the Ukrainian payphone to evil social media to ransomware to our most recent post-midterm design, each of these shirts is something we're super proud of. All of the art was created by our cover artist Dave Buchwald.

Most of the shirts are black and we're using high quality Gildan 5000s with a wide variety of sizes. If these do well, we will expand into other styles and sizes.

We want to thank everyone who pushed us into doing this in the first place. Not only will it help us out tremendously, but the quality of t-shirts that the world sees is about to go way up.

Check out all of the new shirts here!