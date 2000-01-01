DISCOUNTED ROOMS FOR HOPE EXTENDED TO 7/31 - MORE EXCITING HOPE NEWS

HOPE 26 is less than a month away! If you're planning on staying at The New Yorker Hotel so you can be in the midst of all the action, we suggest booking your rooms now while the discounted rate still applies. It will be available until Friday, jULY 31. The link is here.

The HOPE speaker schedule is now online. Visit our site to see it. It's not completely final as we're still working on a few final talks, but this should give you an idea of just how awesome HOPE is going to be!

If you haven't yet bought your ticket, now is a really good time to do so. Just visit here for in-person tickets and over here for virtual. Remember: every ticket sale helps to make HOPE a better conference!

If you wish to donate to the HOPE non-profit and help cover A/V expenses, there is a link for that as well. Remember, all donations are tax-deductible.

And if you want to participate in the HOPE Scholarship program which allows students to attend HOPE at no cost, here is one more link for more information.

We will have more announcements in the days ahead. HOPE 26 is really coming together! We hope to see you there.