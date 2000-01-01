DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS FOR HOPE STILL AVAILABLE DUE TO HIGH DEMAND

HOPE 26 is a little over two weeks away! The New Yorker Hotel has extended the period of time where the discounted room rate can be obtained. You now have until this coming Friday, July 31st. We strongly suggest you take advantage of this special rate in the middle of midtown Manhattan so you can be in the middle of all the action during HOPE (August 14-16).

The link is here.

(If you see unavailable dates during HOPE, the hotel will replenish them ASAP. Keep trying! If you still experience these issues in a few hours, let us know. The hotel is trying their best to keep up with the demand.)

The HOPE speaker schedule is now online. Visit our site to see it. There may still be some additions and changes in the weeks ahead. And there will definitely be all kinds of surprises at this historic event, our first in Manhattan since 2018! If you haven't bought your ticket yet, just visit our store for in-person tickets. If you can't travel to HOPE, you can still get a virtual ticket where you'll be able to interact with speakers and attendees. Remember: every ticket sale helps to make HOPE a better conference!

We're still raising funds for HOPE's A/V expenses, which are always a challenge to cover. All donations are fully tax-deductible. Just visit the fundraising page.

If you wish to be part of the HOPE Scholarship program and help a student attend HOPE at no cost and have a truly incredible experience, visit the scholarship page. You could really help change someone's life.

We will continue to have more announcements in the days ahead. HOPE 26 is going to be an incredible event! We hope to see you there.