DISCOUNTED HOTEL DEALS ANNOUNCED FOR HOPE_16

We've just finalized a discounted hotel deal for this summer's HOPE conference!

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott and the Courtyard by Marriott are offering HOPE attendees a significantly discounted rate. To take advantage while rooms last, Just click this link.

You can get information about all housing options (including on-campus dormitories) on our Lodging page.

The hotels are next to the Emerald Pub and very close to all kinds of food options open well into the late night. They were favorite gathering points for many HOPE attendees in 2024.

If you have not yet gotten your tickets to HOPE_16, you can get them here - or if you want a virtual ticket, which enables you to interact with speakers and attendees, this is the link.

HOPE_16

August 15-17, 2025

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net