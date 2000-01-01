DISCOUNT HOTEL OPTIONS FOR HOPE 2020

We are pleased to share news about two off-campus hotels for HOPE 2020, both in close proximity to the conference.

Conference rates are now available at two area hotels. The Fairfield Inn and Suites for $159/night and the Courtyard Marriott for $169/night, plus tax and fees. (The two hotels are next door to each other.)

Both hotels are in the Fresh Meadows area of Queens, about a five minute ride from St. John's. Use this link to make a reservation at either location. We are planning a shuttle between the hotels and St. John's.

Cost-effective campus housing options are also available. Visit our site for more information.

Tickets for HOPE are now on sale in the 2600 Store.

HOPE 2020, July 31-August 2, 2020, St. John's University, Queens, New York City