DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING HOPE TALK PROPOSALS IS MAY 31, 2022!

If you want to present a talk at A New HOPE, time is running out! The final deadline for submissions is May 31, 2022. We still have openings for the kinds of presentations that the HOPE conference is known for: enlightening, creative, unique, controversial, etc. We welcome entries from young and old, from CEOs and professors to hacktivists and students - all we require is that you have the hacker spirit and something to say. Please consult the guidelines and tips at www.hope.net/callforspeakers.html.

Tickets are still available, but not for too much longer. We will NOT be selling tickets at the door, so if you plan on coming, get your tickets soon! Remember, tickets aren't refundable, but they are able to be transferred to others. You can get your ticket here.

If you want to participate in A New HOPE but aren't able to attend in person, you can be a virtual attendee! You can get your virtual ticket here.

There will also be a virtual track for speakers who want to participate from all parts of the world. The deadline to submit your proposal is also May 31, 2022. The same guideleins at www.hope.net/callforspeakers.html apply.

We look forward to seeing you at HOPE!

