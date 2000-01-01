DEADLINE FOR EARLY HOPE 26 TALK SUBMISSIONS APRIL 30

If you want to give a talk at this year's HOPE conference, the deadline for early submissions is Thursday, April 30. Please have your proposals sent to speakers@hope.net by then. If your talk is accepted, you will be assured of a spot on our schedule, no matter how many more submissions are received after then. Note that this is NOT the final deadline, but that submissions received before this date will be given first priority.

We're looking for all kinds of interesting and diverse subject matter pertaining to technology, hacking, privacy, and more. Speakers get free admission to the conference and a chance to share ideas with a unique and enthusiastic audience.

Specific guidelines can be found at this link.

If you have not yet gotten your tickets to HOPE 26, you can do so here - or if you want a virtual ticket, which enables you to interact with speakers and attendees, click here. Reminder: All tickets purchased during the month of April will have 10 percent of the total donated to the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

HOPE 26

August 14-16, 2026

The New Yorker Hotel

New York City

www.hope.net