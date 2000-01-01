CURRENT BATCH OF HOPE TICKETS SOLD OUT - NEW BATCH TO BENEFIT EFF GO ON SALE SUNDAY

As many of you have noticed, HOPE tickets are currently sold out. Sales have outpaced previous years and we want to avoid overcrowding. However, we do have expanded space this year and more tickets will be made available.

Starting this Sunday, April 1st, we will begin our EFF benefit, where ten percent of all ticket sales go to the Electronic Frontier Foundation to help with the many worthy causes this organization is a part of. If you're kicking yourself for not getting HOPE tickets while you had the chance, this is an excellent way to get your hands on them and make a worthwhile contribution at the same time.

Ticket sales will open on Sunday at this link.