COME TO OUR WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERT PARTY

This Wednesday, October 3rd, something very special will happen in the United States. Shortly after 2 pm, nearly every cell phone in the country will receive an emergency alert as a test of the Presidential Alert function that phones now have and which you CANNOT opt out of. So what better way to mark the occasion than to get a crowd of hackers (and hacker fans) together to capture the moment?

If you're in the New York metro area, we suggest you set aside an hour this coming Wednesday afternoon and join us at The Commons Cafe, 388 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn at around 1:30 pm to be a part of this magical moment. In the future, receiving this alert on your phone will likely inspire either significant annoyance or panic, so why not be a part of the one time when it can be an event of pure fun?

As is traditional in the hacker world, we would like to perform as many tests and experiments as we can when the moment arrives. Please bring different types of phones and devices to see how (and if) they work during this test. The whole thing will be captured for posterity and plans are in the works to broadcast the event live over the radio on WBAI 99.5 FM in New York. (To add to the fun, a nationwide Emergency Alert Service test is planned for all television and radio stations in the country immediately following the cell phone test.)

Wednesday, October 3rd, 1:30 pm

The Commons Cafe, 388 Atlantic Avenue (between Hoyt and Bond), Brooklyn, New York

Updates on Twitter at @hackerradioshow and @2600 - email questions to oth@2600.com