COMBO PRINTED/DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION DEALS ANNOUNCED

It took us a while but we finally got there. Now, at last, you can combine and swap printed editions of 2600 and digital editions as part of your subscription! Here are the highlights:

* From this point forward, PDF and EPUB subscriptions have merged. That means if you subscribe to one format, you will start getting both formats at no additional charge beginning with the upcoming Winter issue. (Both of these formats allow for unlimited copying and will work on any device that supports these formats. EPUBs will work on Kindles without any Amazon involvement.)

* We have special prices for all three formats (print, PDF, and EPUB) for one-year or lifetime subscriptions.

* You can add either digital or paper formats to existing lifetime subscriptions of any format.

* You can convert your paper subscription of any length to a digital subscription for free. (Email subs@2600.com with your subscription info to do this.)

* We also have some special deals that combine all of our formats plus a lifetime of our Hacker Digest compendium, as well as every existing printed back issue.

To get the specifics, visit our store and look for the green-colored 2600 images!