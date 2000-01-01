CIRCLE OF HOPE VIDEOS RELEASED

All of the scheduled talks from The Circle of HOPE conference are now available after six weeks of getting them all organized and presented with the best possible quality.

You can get them as flash drives (they no longer fit on a single 128GB drive) or as individual downloads in full HD quality. (For those of you who still believe in DVDs, those are coming, but they take significantly more work to put together - we'll let you know.)

All videos are completely DRM-free and able to be shared anywhere. To get everything sent to you on two flash drives, head over to this page on our store. If you'd prefer to pick and choose the talks you want to download, you can begin your browsing here. (You can download the Chelsea Manning interview for free! Also available at no charge is a presentation by the Internet Society, who make these high quality recordings possible.)

(Audio from all talks is also available for download at hope.net.)