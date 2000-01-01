CHELSEA MANNING TO APPEAR AT HOPE

We're happy to announce that The Circle of HOPE conference will be hosting an historic onstage interview of Chelsea Manning by noted technologist Yan Zhu. Chelsea Manning is a former intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense who disclosed a trove of classified documents to WikiLeaks, revealing human rights abuses and corruption connected to the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was convicted and sentenced to serve 35 years in a military prison, but after seven years President Obama commuted her sentence. She will be interviewed by Yan Zhu, an EFF Technology Fellow with an MIT degree in physics who promotes information freedom and an Internet that respects humans.

There are many more talks that will be announced in the coming weeks. The deadline for submissions is at the end of the month, so if you want to give a talk at HOPE, please send in your proposal soon! Full details can be found at the speaker section of the HOPE website.

The Circle of HOPE will be taking place July 20, 21, and 22, 2018 at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City and will feature over 100 talks ranging from highly technical to socially provocative, but all connected in some way to the wonderful world of hacking. In addition, we'll have a huge floorspace for all kinds of hacker projects and displays.

For continuing updates, visit www.hope.net.