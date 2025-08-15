ON CAMPUS HOUSING ANNOUNCED FOR HOPE_16

We're pleased to announce that we've secured cheap on-campus housing for this year's HOPE conference! Prices are as low as $78 per night per person. Staying on campus is a great way to immerse yourself into the conference and wake up in the middle of all the action every day.

Full details and a link to register can be found here.

We also expect hotel deals with the adjoining Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott as well as Courtyard by Marriott to be announced shortly.

If you have not yet gotten your tickets to HOPE_16, you can do so at this link - or if you want a virtual ticket, which enables you to interact with speakers and attendees, click here.

HOPE_16

August 15-17, 2025

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net