A message from the folks at HOPE 26:

We've decided to go ahead and open the Call For Speakers for HOPE 26!

We have not yet found a venue for the conference, originally scheduled for St. John's University from August 14-16, 2026. Those plans were thrown into disarray when St. John's decided our content was too edgy for them. We have a number of prospects for a replacement venue in the New York City area and we're working around the clock to find one that works for all of us.

Those of you who definitely want to give a presentation at this year's HOPE are welcome to go ahead and submit your proposals to speakers@hope.net. These submissions should be no longer than three paragraphs and should summarize what your talk will be about. As always, we're looking for all types of interesting and diverse subject matter pertaining to technology, hacking, privacy, and more. Speakers get free admission to the conference and a chance to share ideas with a unique and enthusiastic audience. Formats include solo presentations as well as panel discussions. Please include a brief bio for each participant.

HOPE is a welcoming and inclusive space for speaker sessions on virtually any topic likely to be of interest to the audience. Speakers are chosen based on their ideas, rather than formal credentials. HOPE is filled with diverse thought, opinion, and experience. Your ideas are welcome.

Again, we do not yet have a venue, but we expect to find something soon. We're still open to ideas that may be better than what we're currently working on, so please email us if you have specific information or connections we can pursue. While HOPE is currently scheduled for August 14-16, 2026, it's entirely possible a suitable venue may only have availability on other dates. Please don't make travel arrangements until we're able to confirm the date. Naturally, if you need to cancel your talk for this reason, we will completely understand.

As recently announced, HOPE is now a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Donations at www.hope.net are tax-deductible and will help us build the conference and find a permanent home. These last few years have been a real adventure, but the spirit of the hacker community has given us the motivation to keep pushing through. We need HOPE now more than ever. We look forward to seeing you there.

Please stay tuned for info on date and location. Tickets will go on sale once that's been finalized.