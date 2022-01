The Call For Participation for A New HOPE has been released. This is your chance to become a part of the HOPE program by presenting a talk, panel discussion, or workshop.

All of the details can be found here.

A New HOPE will take place July 22-24, 2022 at St. John's University, Queens, New York City. Information on tickets will be posted soon. (Accepted talks and workshops get free admission for each participant.)